Air quality continues to be reduced in Minnesota and Wisconsin

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Air quality continues to be reduced throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin, including most of the Northland.

Air quality warnings continue to be in effect for southern and western portions of Minnesota until 6:00 PM Wednesday, which includes Pine, Aitkin, and southern Itasca counties.

According to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA), this “appears to be the worst stagnation event since 2005″.

Air stagnation is when the same air mass or particles hang around a specific region for an unusual amount of time.

Part of the reason this is happening is due to what is called an inversion in our atmosphere. Normally, temperatures cool with height in the troposphere, or the layer of the atmosphere where most of our weather takes place.

With an inversion, there’s a small layer of the atmosphere that actually features temperatures warming with height. This acts as a “cap”, which can trap air underneath the inversion.

MPCA forecasters also say warmer than usual temperatures and the “extremely deep and water-loaded snowpack” are a big contributor to the pollution.

According to the MPCA forecast, conditions should improve later Wednesday evening for the majority of Minnesota and Wisconsin after a cold front passes through the upper Midwest.

These conditions may persist a little longer for the Twin Cities region, however.

Click here for the latest air quality conditions. You can also find the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s forecast in the same link.

