Some light wintry mix and snow for today

Wednesday: For the most part Models have backed off on snow accumulations for the day today. There is still a 40% chance of some scattered wintry mix showers, but accumulations should be less than an inch for most. The best opportunity to see more than a 1″ would be across the far southern portions of our area and along the South Shore of Lake Superior.

Thursday: Winds out of the northwest could bring a little additional Lake effect snow for some along the South Shore while the rest of the Northland looks at mainly cloudy skies overhead. We will see some clearing and more sunshine as we head towards the afternoon. Temperatures climb into the 20s.

Friday: High pressure will settle in and bring mostly sunny skies with it for our Friday. Highs will be in the teens and lower 20s with winds out of the north between 5-10 MPH.

