Some light wintry mix and snow for today

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wednesday: For the most part Models have backed off on snow accumulations for the day today. There is still a 40% chance of some scattered wintry mix showers, but accumulations should be less than an inch for most. The best opportunity to see more than a 1″ would be across the far southern portions of our area and along the South Shore of Lake Superior.

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)
Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)

Thursday: Winds out of the northwest could bring a little additional Lake effect snow for some along the South Shore while the rest of the Northland looks at mainly cloudy skies overhead. We will see some clearing and more sunshine as we head towards the afternoon. Temperatures climb into the 20s.

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)

Friday: High pressure will settle in and bring mostly sunny skies with it for our Friday. Highs will be in the teens and lower 20s with winds out of the north between 5-10 MPH.

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)
Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tristan St. Clair (left) and Dustin St. Clair (right)
Police: 2 Duluth men charged for stabbings, assault over stolen phone charger
Police Lights
Police: 20-year-old woman stabbed by boyfriend in Duluth
Ambulance generic
Driver dies in collision with semi near McGregor
Christina Badalamenti was charged with two counts of child neglect not resulting in harm.
Mom left non-verbal son, 4-year-old daughter alone while at the bar, police say
Kim Robinson
NEW DETAILS: Woman found in ditch was in relationship with man accused of killing her

Latest News

Wintry mix
JANUARY 10 PM WEATHER
Wx Gfx
Cloudy and mild today, a little wet snow possible tomorrow
More snow this week
JANUARY 9 PM WEATHER
WX GFX
Above average temperatures, mid-week wet snow possible