Police: 20-year-old woman stabbed by boyfriend in Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth Police arrested a man after he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend in the Lincoln Park neighborhood early Monday morning.

Around 4:15 a.m. Monday, Duluth Police were called to the area of N. 24th Ave. W. and located a 20-year-old woman who had been stabbed.

She was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

After further investigation, police determined the suspect was the victim’s 19-year-old boyfriend.

He had left the scene in a vehicle.

Later on, an Aitkin County deputy located the vehicle near McGregor.

The suspect was taken into custody.

He’s expected to be charged with second degree assault and domestic assault.

This still remains an active and ongoing investigation.

