New parking regulations aim to encourage more buildings in Duluth

By Quinn Gorham
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN -- A newly proposed plan from the city of Duluth aims to increase development by removing parking regulations.

“One of the things that’s been talked about is the high cost of constructing parking and some of the ways in which the regulations do and don’t serve the community,” said Adam Fulton, the deputy director of Planning and Economic Development for the city of Duluth.

Currently, the city requires developers to build a minimum number of parking spots for each building, depending on the size and type of that building.

The new proposal removes that requirement entirely.

“What the proposal looks at is modifications that will take away some of the parking minimums within the UDC or the Unified Development Chapter of the city code,” Fulton said.

They hope by allowing developers more freedom, it will encourage them to build in the city of Duluth.

“If there are instances when less parking could be constructed, and it would work well for what those business needs are, the business could proceed with that,” Fulton said.

The new plan would not apply to multi-family homes, like apartments, duplexes, and townhomes.

Instead, only single-family homes and commercial developments would fall under those regulations.

“We’re not talking about any modifications to rental licensing, that would relate to parking requirements. This solely relates to the zoning requirement,” said Fulton.

Fulton hopes it would indirectly provide some relief to the city’s housing shortage by lowering the overall costs of development.

“What we’re trying to achieve for new development does, in a small way, have a positive influence on the cost of construction on the cost of new development, and allows people to proceed with more projects in a more feasible way,” he said.

If you’re interested in speaking about this proposal, the city is holding a public comment period during its planning commission meeting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kim Robinson
NEW DETAILS: Woman found in ditch was in relationship with man accused of killing her
The accident happened on the Bearskin snowmobile trail, located in Morcom Township,...
UPDATE: Authorities identify woman killed in Iron Range snowmobile crash
Structure fire near Virginia damages house and garage Saturday
Structure fire near Virginia damages house and garage Saturday
Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich, former ‘Eight is Enough’ child star, dies at 54
Police said a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student is recovering, and that the act was...
6-year-old student intentionally shot teacher, police say

Latest News

New parking regulations aim to encourage more buildings in Duluth
New parking regulations aim to encourage more buildings in Duluth
The Duluth Fire Department is taking steps to stamp out cancer among their ranks for...
EXTINGUISHING CANCER: Local fire department honors Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month
Karpeles Duluth Museum survives rough 2022 and hopes for better 2023
Duluth’s Karpeles Manuscript Museum will carry on despite losing two key people
Karpeles
Karpeles Loses two key people