New parking regulations aim to encourage more buildings in Duluth

DULUTH, MN -- A newly proposed plan from the city of Duluth aims to increase development by removing parking regulations.

“One of the things that’s been talked about is the high cost of constructing parking and some of the ways in which the regulations do and don’t serve the community,” said Adam Fulton, the deputy director of Planning and Economic Development for the city of Duluth.

Currently, the city requires developers to build a minimum number of parking spots for each building, depending on the size and type of that building.

The new proposal removes that requirement entirely.

“What the proposal looks at is modifications that will take away some of the parking minimums within the UDC or the Unified Development Chapter of the city code,” Fulton said.

They hope by allowing developers more freedom, it will encourage them to build in the city of Duluth.

“If there are instances when less parking could be constructed, and it would work well for what those business needs are, the business could proceed with that,” Fulton said.

The new plan would not apply to multi-family homes, like apartments, duplexes, and townhomes.

Instead, only single-family homes and commercial developments would fall under those regulations.

“We’re not talking about any modifications to rental licensing, that would relate to parking requirements. This solely relates to the zoning requirement,” said Fulton.

Fulton hopes it would indirectly provide some relief to the city’s housing shortage by lowering the overall costs of development.

“What we’re trying to achieve for new development does, in a small way, have a positive influence on the cost of construction on the cost of new development, and allows people to proceed with more projects in a more feasible way,” he said.

If you’re interested in speaking about this proposal, the city is holding a public comment period during its planning commission meeting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10.

