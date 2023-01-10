Minnesota ranked as second best state to raise a family

MINNESOTA MAP
MINNESOTA MAP(MGN)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced Tuesday that Minnesota is the second best state to raise a family according to a recent WalletHub study.

Minnesota’s top ranking is based on 51 key indicators of family-friendliness including quality of health, safety, education, affordability, and the economy.

“Making Minnesota the best state in the country to raise a family has been my mission since I first took office four years ago. In my inaugural address last week, I reiterated that goal,” Governor Walz said. “I am proud of this recognition, but we know that there is more work to be done to help children and families across the state thrive. From lowering costs for working families, investing in a world-class education for our students, and expanding economic opportunity for all Minnesotans, we know how to make Minnesota the best state in the country for children and families.”

This ranking comes as the Governor and Lieutenant Governor recently pledged to make Minnesota the best state in the country for kids.

“Over the last four years, the Governor and I have placed children and families at the heart of our administration,” Lieutenant Governor Flanagan said. “This ranking reflects that commitment and encourages us to keep fighting for our littlest Minnesotans. We have a once in a lifetime opportunity to educate, protect, and care for our children and families. I look forward to stepping up to the challenge to make Minnesota the best state in the country to raise a family.”

The number one state to raise a family is Massachusetts, according to the study.

The study can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kim Robinson
NEW DETAILS: Woman found in ditch was in relationship with man accused of killing her
The accident happened on the Bearskin snowmobile trail, located in Morcom Township,...
UPDATE: Authorities identify woman killed in Iron Range snowmobile crash
Police Lights
Police: 20-year-old woman stabbed by boyfriend in Duluth
Police said a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student is recovering, and that the act was...
6-year-old student intentionally shot teacher, police say
Menards
Richest billionaires in Wisconsin

Latest News

long waits for car repairs
Mechanic explains why it takes so long to get your car in the shop
Long wait times for auto repair common
Long wait times for motorists in need of car repairs
Tristan St. Clair (left) and Dustin St. Clair (right)
Police: 2 Duluth men charged for stabbings, assault over stolen phone charger
Police Lights
Police: 20-year-old woman stabbed by boyfriend in Duluth