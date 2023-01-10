Mild weather continues, chance for snow Wednesday

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see cloudy and foggy conditions. Some drizzle and freezing drizzle will be possible. Tonight we will have cloudy skies. The North Shore will continue to see chances of freezing drizzle and some light snow, which could lead to slippery and icy roads. Lows will be in the 20′s and lower 30′s.

WEDNESDAY: Models have backed off on snow accumulations for Wednesday. There is still a 40% chance of some scattered wintry mix showers, but accumulations should be less than an inch, and most areas seeing less than a half inch. Highs will be in the lower 30′s with northwest winds 4-8mph.

THURSDAY: On Thursday we will have mostly cloudy skies with some clearing late in the day. Highs will be in the mid-20′s with northerly winds 5-10mph.

FRIDAY: On Friday high pressure will settle in to bring mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the teens and lower 20′s with westerly winds.

