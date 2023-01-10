Duluth airport turns to city council for project funding support

DULUTH, MN. -- The Duluth City Council hit the ground running for 2023 with its first meeting of the New Year Monday night.

“There will be a lot of projects coming forward this year that the council will weigh in on that folks will want to pay attention to,” said former City Council President, Arik Forsman.

Right away, the council appointed a new president.

Councilor Janet Kennedy will lead the group this year, while Councilor Roz Randorf will serve as Vice President.

“Janet Kennedy will become our first woman of African heritage to become the City Council President in Duluth so that’s pretty exciting,” said Forsman.

The council then voted on a variety of projects to pursue in the new year.

This includes the redesign and relocation of the 70-year-old Duluth air traffic control tower at Duluth International Airport.

“We didn’t know about it when we first voted on a legislative priority list at the end of December, but we had to make sure we put this one in the mix,” Forsman said.

The council voted unanimously to add the $40 million air traffic controller project to the legislative priority list for 2023.

They’ll now ask leaders in St. Paul for $14 million of that.

“That package would pay for final design, and the environmental assessment, the FAA is commissioning a process as well as demolition of three buildings,” said Tom Werner, the Executive Director of Duluth Airport Authority.

Duluth International Airport is looking to meet specific FAA criteria that have not been met in past years.

“The Investment and Infrastructure Jobs Act passed by congress a couple of Christmas’s ago provides for a funding mechanism for locally owned air traffic control towers, which is what we have here,” said Werner. “It’s one of 26 air traffic control facilities in the country that are locally owned.”

This move from the council will leverage $38 million in federal funding that wouldn’t otherwise come to DLH.

“It’s a $760 million economic impact every year and an important part of the airport to have a working, functional traffic control tower,” said Forsman. “We want to make sure we have got that long in the future.”

