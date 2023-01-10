Driver dies in collision with semi near McGregor

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A man died when his vehicle collided with a semi truck near McGregor Tuesday morning, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The crashed happened around 8:55 a.m. on Highway 210 in Jevne Township.

Authorities say an 83-year-old man from Palisade, MN was heading east when he lost control of his pickup truck and collided with an oncoming semi.

He died as a result of the crash, according to the State Patrol.

The Minnesota State Patrol expects to share more information about the victim Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the semi truck driver, a 53-year-old man from Nisswa, MN, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say the road was snow and ice covered at the time of the crash.

