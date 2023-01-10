Cloudy and mild today, a little wet snow possible tomorrow

Today: Tuesday will feature mostly cloudy skies overhead and and a slight chance of some flurries or wintry mix mostly up the North Shore. Highs will be in the lower 30′s with southeast winds 5-10 MPH. Overnight, there will be a 30% chance of some light snow showers. Temperatures tonight fallback into the mid and upper 20s.

Wednesday: Snow showers arrive into the Northland Tuesday night into Wednesday. The Northland has the opportunity for some snow accumulation generally though the first half of Wednesday. New accumulations will be between a trace to 2″ for most. Temperatures will be in the lower 30s with out of the northwest between 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: A cool breeze out of the northwest could turn on thee lake effect snow machine for bit along the South Shore. Otherwise, most across the Northland is looking at mostly cloudy skies overhead with temperatures climbing into the mid and upper 20s across the area. Winds are out of the northwest between 10-15 MPH.

