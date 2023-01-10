City by City: Red Cliff, Hayward, Voyageurs National Park

Red Cliff- Starting January 9, masks are once again mandatory in Tribal Government Buildings. The public health department is bringing back the mandate in an attempt to limit the spread of covid, RSV, influenza and other respiratory illnesses. Masks but be worn by employees, community members and visitors until further notice. Red Cliff Public Health will continue monitoring the situation and provide updates when necessary.

Hayward, WI- The Downtown Business Improvement District is looking for members to join its Board of Directors. The board’s mission is to unify businesses and promote and create activities that improve the overall business environment. Board terms are three years each. Roles of the job include attending monthly meetings as well as helping with committee work and events. It is preferred that board members own or operate a business in Hayward. To join the board, email them here.

Voyageurs National Park- The visitors center is set to receive over $80,0000 in clean-up funds. DEED awarded St. Louis County $87,240 to clean up a two-acre site contaminated with petroleum and other pollutants. Historically the site was used as a resort and boat fuel stop now it will be redeveloped into a 5,000-square-foot visitor center for the national park. Crane Lake Township will provide matching funds and the project is expected to create four jobs. The funding was part of DEED’s Contamination Cleanup and Investigation Grant Program.

