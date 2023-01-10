76-year-old woman dies in road rage shooting, deputies say

Authorities in South Carolina say 76-year-old Betty Amick Road died in a rage shooting. (Source: WHNS)
By Sumner Moorer and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Deputies in South Carolina say a man is facing charges after a woman was shot and killed over the weekend in a road rage incident.

WHNS reports that authorities responded to a shooting on Jan. 7 in Greenville County. Deputies said they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.

Greenville County authorities said the woman, later identified as 76-year-old Betty Amick, died due to her injuries.

According to deputies, Amick was shot by 26-year-old Jonathan Luben after he fired shots into the vehicle she was traveling in. Authorities described the incident as a road rage shooting.

Luben is facing charges that include murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The 26-year-old was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WHNS Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kim Robinson
NEW DETAILS: Woman found in ditch was in relationship with man accused of killing her
Police Lights
Police: 20-year-old woman stabbed by boyfriend in Duluth
The accident happened on the Bearskin snowmobile trail, located in Morcom Township,...
UPDATE: Authorities identify woman killed in Iron Range snowmobile crash
Tristan St. Clair (left) and Dustin St. Clair (right)
Police: 2 Duluth men charged for stabbings, assault over stolen phone charger
Christina Badalamenti was charged with two counts of child neglect not resulting in harm.
Mom left non-verbal son, 4-year-old daughter alone while at the bar, police say

Latest News

FILE - Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg arrives to the...
Trump executive Allen Weisselberg gets 5-month jail sentence
Reboot your budget with these expert planning tips
Reboot your budget with these expert planning tips
Reboot your budget with these expert planning tips
Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega...
Mega Millions swells to $1.1B after 3-month losing trend