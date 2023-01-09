Glensheen Mansion celebrates ‘Community Day”

Glensheen
Glensheen(KBJR 6/CBS 3)
By Larissa Milles
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A popular Duluth attraction officially said goodbye to the holiday season Sunday.

Glensheen Mansion hosted its free “Community Day.

All guests who visited the mansion Sunday received a free self-guided tour in honor of Community Day.

It was also the last day the mansion was decorated with its Christmas decor for the season.

Glensheen leaders said this year they brought in brand new decorations for the Christmas season to fill the mansion with color and joy for the season.

They said community day is a great way to give back.

“This is really our part of giving back to the community for everything they do to support us as an institution, as well as we’re tourism tax recipients so we receive tourism tax from the city of Duluth which helps us bring more visitors in year after year,” said Mike Mayou, the marketing manager for Glensheen.

Glensheen said Community Day is an annual event.

They will now transition to their winter hours, which are Friday to Sunday 9 to 5.

