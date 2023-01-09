Clouds to start the week, some snow possible for mid-week

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today: Some places could start our week with some isolated pockets of freezing fog. This fog may freeze on trees and some untreated surfaces. Be careful as you step out the door this morning. Through the rest of the day fog begins to subside across the area giving way to mixture of sun and clouds across the Northland. Temperatures today climb into the mid and upper 20s across the area. Wind are out of the east between 5-10 MPH. Tonight, mostly cloudy skies overhead help to keep us rather mild. Some places may even add a few degrees with most in the mid and upper 20s and lower 30s tonight.

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)

Tuesday: Tuesday may start with a slight chance of some mixed precipitation otherwise, mainly cloudy skies prevail as temperatures climb into the upper 20s and lower 30s across the region. Winds are out of the east between 5-10 MPH.

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)

Wednesday: There is the opportunity for some snow Wednesday. Snow showers look to move in early Wednesday morning before wrapping up Wednesday evening. It is still a little too soon to talk totals just yet. Some models remain in disagreement about just how much we’ll see but it looks to be a whole lot smaller than much of our previous bigger systems probably just dropping a few inches at most. Winds are out of the east between 3-6 MPH.

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)
Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kim Robinson
NEW DETAILS: Woman found in ditch was in relationship with man accused of killing her
The accident happened on the Bearskin snowmobile trail, located in Morcom Township,...
Twin Cities woman dies in Iron Range snowmobile accident
Structure fire near Virginia damages house and garage Saturday
Structure fire near Virginia damages house and garage Saturday
Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich, former ‘Eight is Enough’ child star, dies at 54
Culver train vs truck
Authorities release name of the victim in truck vs. train crash

Latest News

Award winners stand after receiving awards
148th Fighter Wing honors active and newly retired members
148th Fighter Wing honors active and newly retired members
148th Fighter Wing honors active and newly retired members
Glensheen Community Day
Glensheen Community Day
Mayor Paine outlines priorities for 2023 in Superior
Mayor Paine outlines priorities for 2023 in Superior