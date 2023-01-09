Clouds to start the week, some snow possible for mid-week

Today: Some places could start our week with some isolated pockets of freezing fog. This fog may freeze on trees and some untreated surfaces. Be careful as you step out the door this morning. Through the rest of the day fog begins to subside across the area giving way to mixture of sun and clouds across the Northland. Temperatures today climb into the mid and upper 20s across the area. Wind are out of the east between 5-10 MPH. Tonight, mostly cloudy skies overhead help to keep us rather mild. Some places may even add a few degrees with most in the mid and upper 20s and lower 30s tonight.

Tuesday: Tuesday may start with a slight chance of some mixed precipitation otherwise, mainly cloudy skies prevail as temperatures climb into the upper 20s and lower 30s across the region. Winds are out of the east between 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: There is the opportunity for some snow Wednesday. Snow showers look to move in early Wednesday morning before wrapping up Wednesday evening. It is still a little too soon to talk totals just yet. Some models remain in disagreement about just how much we’ll see but it looks to be a whole lot smaller than much of our previous bigger systems probably just dropping a few inches at most. Winds are out of the east between 3-6 MPH.

