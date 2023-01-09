Above average temperatures, mid-week wet snow possible

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will be seeing mostly cloudy skies and some hazy skies. The haze is caused by a capped atmosphere, keeping smog near the surface. Tonight we will see cloudy skies and calm winds. Lows will be in the 20′s with light east winds.

TUESDAY: Tuesday we will have cloudy skies and a slight chance of some flurries, mostly up the North Shore. Highs will be in the lower 30′s with southeast winds 5-10mph. Overnight there will be a 30% chance of some light snow showers.

WEDNESDAY: On Wednesday we will see a shortwave trough in the Jetstream pass and bring a 60% chance of some light snow and a wintry mix. Temperatures will be in the lower 30′s with WNW winds 5-10mph. New accumulations will be between a trace to a couple of inches.

THURSDAY: Thursday we will have colder air pouring in from the north. This will lead to a chance of some lake-effect snow showers for the South Shore. Highs will be in the mid-20′s with northerly winds.

