148th Fighter Wing honors active and newly retired members

DULUTH, MN. -- The 148th Fighter Wing is home to more than 1,000 active-duty members.

Almost all attended the organization’s Awards and Retirement Ceremony, Sunday.

“Today is really about honoring them and highlighting their accomplishments,” said Col. Nathan Aysta, the Wing Commander of the 148th Fighter Wing. Day in and day out they don’t really get that recognition, so we take a little bit of time to recognize them.”

Dozens of individual awards were given at the 148th Fighter Wing’s annual ceremony at the DECC.

Celebrating the superior job performance, leadership, and dedication they gave in 2022.

“These airmen come to work, excited to come to work,” said Col. Aysta. “They’re excited to serve their state and their country and it’s great just to highlight that. These airmen are willing to deploy for their nation when called upon.”

One of those airmen was Master Sergeant Benjamin Riordan.

“I’m a relatively new first sergeant, hired about a year and a half ago,” Master Sgt. Benjamin Riordan, of the 148th Fighter Wing, said. “It’s been a lot of learning.”

Receiving First Sergeant of the Year.

The crowd cheered him on for his work with over 200 airmen in 2022.

“I literally wouldn’t be on this stage if it hadn’t been for all of those people going out of their way to take this welder from the Maintenace squadron who wanted to take his next step in their career and teach him how to be a first sergeant. I can’t thank them enough,” Sgt. Riordan said.

The award winners didn’t stand alone.

“A big part of today’s ceremony was to recognize our retirees who have given a good portion of their adult, professional life to this organization,” Col Aysta said. “We do want to recognize them in front of their peers and their family.”

Now looking forward to 2023 as they inspired many in the crowd for their work over the years.

“A lot of these airmen I have served with for years and years,” said Aysta. “To see them get to the end of their career and honor them was special.”

