Warm front will bring up temperatures and clouds for the week ahead

WEATHER STORY: A high to the south brought a touch of sunshine to the Northland on Sunday despite the best efforts of the low out west to cloud things up. It may have a better chance of doing so on Monday. Those clouds will lead to a light snow chance on Wednesday. After that, it will clear up again. And, the warm front will take our temperatures to warmer than normal levels all week long.

High air pressure will fade and a warm front from the west will start to cloud us up on Monday (KBJR)

SUNDAY NIGHT: The sky will be clear to partly cloudy aloft but surface fog will be possible again. Low temperatures should fall towards 10 above zero. The wind will be W 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: The approaching warm front will try to cloud us up so the sky conditions should be partly sunny. The afternoon high will be near 25 which is warmer than normal. The wind will be E 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: The sky will become mostly cloudy to overcast. There will be a 20% chance for flurries in the evening. The morning low temp will be near 20. The afternoon high will go towards 29 degrees. The wind will be E 5-10 mph.

Models hint at very light snow on Wednesday (KBJR)

COMING UP: The Alberta Clipper coming in along with the warm front will bring a 30% chance for light snow on Wedneday. Then it will clear up again. But. it won’t cool down too drastically at all.

The week ahead will be cloudy and mild with a Wednesday chance for light snow (KBJR)

