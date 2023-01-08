Structure fire near Virginia damages house and garage Saturday

By Robb Coles
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) - According to authorities, a house and garage appear to be a total loss after an early morning fire on Saturday in Clinton Township, which is southwest of Eveleth and Virginia.

Just before 5:30 a.m., first responders were dispatched to a report of a structure fire in the 8400 block of Woodland Road.

According to St. Louis County officials, the homeowner, who was the only occupant, called 911 to report that there were flames and heavy smoke in his garage that eventually spread to the house.

Several area fire departments responded to assist in extinguishing the fire.

There were no reported injuries.

This incident remains under investigation by State Fire Marshall’s Office and the St. Louis County Sheriff’s office.

