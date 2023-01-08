Lake Superior Classic: Mountain Iron-Buhl falls to Providence Academy 87-53

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Saturday night, the MIB Rangers played Providence Academy in the Lake Superior Classic.

Rangers stayed close to the Lions in the first half, but lost control in the second half. Lions dominate on both sides of the court and beat the Rangers 87-53. Scoring leaders included Jordan Zubich with 21 and Maddyn Greenway with 37 points.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.