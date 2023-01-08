FIRST Robotics holds kickoff event in Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Saturday marks the start of robotics season for many local high schoolers in the Northland.

Students gathered at UMD early Saturday morning to pick up supplies to start their builds for First Robotics competitions this spring.

More than 300 participants gathered to watch a live stream to kick off the season.

Emily Menzee is on the FIRST Robotics team from Duluth East High School.

She said the skills learned in robotics can help set students up for success after graduation.

“I mean, it’s kind of just a learning experience, and it’s a fun extracurricular to do, and it also looks good on college applications,” said Menzee.

The Lake Superior and Northern Lights regional will be at the DECC this coming spring.

