Warm front will make for a mild week with only one snow chance

WEATHER STORY: A high to the south brought a touch of sunshine to the Northland on Saturday. That clearer sky will let Sunday morning get a little brisk. However, a warm front to the west will raise temps to warmer than normal levels for the week ahead. It will be cloudy and mild around here. Precip chances may be held to just one little shot at light snow on Thursday.

A warm front to the west will create a mild but cloudy week (KBJR)

SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY MORNING: The sky will become clear to partly cloudy and that will allow temps to drop to a range of 0 to 5 above. The wind will be SW 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY AFTERNOON: The approaching warm front will try to cloud us up a bit despite a few rays of sun trying to break through. We’ll call the Sunday sky partly sunny. The afternoon high will be near 21 which is close to normal. The wind will be SW 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: The sky will remain partly sunny. The morning low temp will be near 10. The afternoon high will go towards 25 degrees. The wind will be NW 5-10 mph.

Models hint at less than an inch of snow next Thursday (KBJR)

COMING UP: The sky will become overcast on Tuesday and stay that way through Friday. The model data indicates the Thursday snow will be less than an inch. Keep an eye on Northern News Now during the upcoming week to see if that stays true.

It will be cloudy and mild with one snow chance this week (KBJR)

