Twin Cities woman dies in Iron Range snowmobile accident

By Larissa Milles
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MORCOM TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) -- A 55-year-old Twin Cities woman died in a snowmobile accident north of Hibbing Saturday afternoon.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were dispatched to a report of a personal injury snowmobile accident at approximately 1:15 p.m.

The accident happened on the Bearskin snowmobile trail, located in Morcom Township, approximately 30 miles north of Hibbing, according to officials.

When first responders arrived, they pronounced the woman dead on the scene.

Officials said it appears the woman was the only occupant of the snowmobile and had lost control while navigating a turn, causing her to hit a tree.

The accident remains under investigation by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

