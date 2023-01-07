Truck falls through ice on Leech Lake

WALKER, MN. (Northern News Now) - A teenager plowing a Leech Lake ice road Friday morning found himself in a dangerous situation.

The driver was able to escape and is okay. (Cass County Sheriff's Office)

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, a 19-year-old was driving a pickup with a snowplow near Horseshoe Bay Resort when a large crack formed.

Authorities say the truck went through the ice.

The driver was able to escape the truck without injury.

We’re told ice conditions in the area varied.

The road was re-routed and anglers in the area were notified.

The Sheriff’s Office is reminding everyone out on the ice to be extra careful, consider an ATV or snowmobile rather than a motor vehicle, don’t travel on the lake after dark and carry a cell phone.

They also say to check with local bait shops and other anglers for ice conditions.

The driver escaped and is okay. (Cass County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.