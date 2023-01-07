Truck falls through ice on Leech Lake

By Dan Wolfe
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALKER, MN. (Northern News Now) - A teenager plowing a Leech Lake ice road Friday morning found himself in a dangerous situation.

The driver was able to escape and is okay.
The driver was able to escape and is okay.(Cass County Sheriff's Office)

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, a 19-year-old was driving a pickup with a snowplow near Horseshoe Bay Resort when a large crack formed.

Authorities say the truck went through the ice.

The driver was able to escape the truck without injury.

We’re told ice conditions in the area varied.

The road was re-routed and anglers in the area were notified.

The Sheriff’s Office is reminding everyone out on the ice to be extra careful, consider an ATV or snowmobile rather than a motor vehicle, don’t travel on the lake after dark and carry a cell phone.

They also say to check with local bait shops and other anglers for ice conditions.

The driver escaped and is okay.
The driver escaped and is okay.(Cass County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kim Robinson
NEW DETAILS: Woman found in ditch was in relationship with man accused of killing her
Anne Wyatt Missing
Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office asking for help to find missing woman
Culver train vs truck
UPDATE: Culver man dies in truck vs. train crash
Police (MGN)
3 stabbed at Duluth home, police arrest 2 suspects
Culver train vs truck
Authorities release name of the victim in truck vs. train crash

Latest News

Films feature for Banff Film Festival
International film festival brings outdoor adventure to Duluth
Trail by Trail: January 6, 2023
Trail by Trail: January 6, 2023
Mayor Paine outlines priorities for 2023 in Superior
Mayor Paine outlines priorities for 2023 in Superior
Solon Springs Fire Department saw a record amount of calls last year.
Solon Springs sees uptick in EMS calls in 2022