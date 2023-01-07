International film festival brings outdoor adventure to Duluth

Films feature for Banff Film Festival
Films feature for Banff Film Festival(northern news now)
By Cara Kopp
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. -- You can stand on the highest mountains and ski down the steepest slopes.

″You don’t know whether you’re going to come here and see some guy hucking himself down a mountain on some skis, or whether he’s going to be riding a bike, or it’s going to be some kind of cultural message about some ethnicity, or if you’re going to see some environmental message about the salmon spawn in Alaska,” said Local Director of the Banff Mountain Film Festival Mark Nyholm.

The Banff Mountain Film and Book Festival World Tour traveled back to the DECC this weekend.

Duluth being just one stop on its world tour through 50 countries over the next year.

“There are hundreds of films that show up there every year and then there are critics that go through them trying to figure out what is the best of the best,” Nyholm said.

Bringing the best high energy, impactful, and moving outdoor films to be seen here, and around the world.

We all know the winters can be particularly tough when it comes to getting outside, but here, you can join in adventures worldwide.

All from the comfort of a chair.

The large screen immersing viewers into gripping adventures.

Inspiring those who have been coming for the last 17 years of the festival’s visits to Duluth.

″I think it has been exciting to watch the events grow from the small numbers into the big numbers,” said Martin Dean, who has been coming to Banff Film Festival for the last 17 years. “More and more people just getting their friends to come and just to enjoy the event and the ambiance, and the community that this event has.”

Bringing people together with the community and the world.

″Those who have been time and time again, they know it’s going to be a real mix of films and they don’t know quite what to expect,” Dean said.

The Duluth Cross Country Ski Club helped bring the Banff Mountain Film Festival to Duluth.

All proceeds will go to local community ski projects.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kim Robinson
NEW DETAILS: Woman found in ditch was in relationship with man accused of killing her
Anne Wyatt Missing
Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office asking for help to find missing woman
Culver train vs truck
UPDATE: Culver man dies in truck vs. train crash
Police (MGN)
3 stabbed at Duluth home, police arrest 2 suspects
Culver train vs truck
Authorities release name of the victim in truck vs. train crash

Latest News

The driver escaped and is okay.
Truck falls through ice on Leech Lake
Trail by Trail: January 6, 2023
Trail by Trail: January 6, 2023
Mayor Paine outlines priorities for 2023 in Superior
Mayor Paine outlines priorities for 2023 in Superior
Solon Springs Fire Department saw a record amount of calls last year.
Solon Springs sees uptick in EMS calls in 2022