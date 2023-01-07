East Shuts out Rapids 6-0 for big 7AA win
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After dropping their first meeting of the season, Duluth East protected home ice to beat Grand Rapids, 6-0.
Cole Christian, filth.@DehsHockey @DEastFan @FollowThePuck pic.twitter.com/PSYXDVRUIR— Kevin Moore (@KMooreTV) January 7, 2023
East scored two in the first to jump out to a 2-0 lead and didn’t look back, scoring another three in the second and finally one more in the third.
