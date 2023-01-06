U.S. Bank Stadium announces Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks concert

U.S. Bank Stadium
U.S. Bank Stadium(Bruce Kluckhohn | AP)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) – The U.S. Bank Stadium announced Friday morning that Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will be performing for one night only at the US Bank Stadium in 2023.

The concert will be Friday, November 10, 2023.

This is the first time the two artists will be preforming together in Minnesota.

Stevie Nicks shared the following post on Twitter:

Tickets go on sale Friday, January, 13, 2023.

The stadium had been teasing the announcement as “one of the year’s biggest concerts.”

Minnesota Vikings ring-of-honor legend and Hall of Famer John Randle and Vikings cheerleaders among others were there for the announcement at 10 a.m.

