Superior schools finding ways to incentivize attendance

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Following years of online learning during the pandemic, school districts across the country are seeing a spike in something called “chronic absenteeism” as more students are missing more classes.

That’s why a Northland school is launching a new program to address the problem.

Mary Anderson-Petroske, assistant principal for Superior Middle School, has been working with students for almost 30 years.

“They’re wonderful. They’re amazing human beings to be around every single day,” said Anderson-Petrsoke.

After long stretches of online learning due to the pandemic, she’s noticed a change in some of her middle schoolers.

“We do see quite a few kids having a tough time coming back to a regular school schedule,” Anderson-Petroske said.

She said missing many days of class can impact a student’s education long after the absence.

“They come back they’re discombobulated. They’re not sure what’s happening in a class,” said Anderson-Petroske.

According to Kate Tesch, Director of Continuous Improvement and Assessment for the School District of Superior, it’s not so much the single-day absences they’re worried about, it’s the frequent misses.

“A student would be considered chronically truant if they miss 10% or more of that time,” Tesch said.

That’s been on the rise since COVID-19.

“We saw, I would say, about a 2.5% increase in chronic truancy post-pandemic,” Tesch said.

Officials with the Superior Schools said when students get in the habit of coming through the doors and attending class as many days as possible, it sets them up for both social and academic success.

So the middle school has acquired one thousand dollars in donated money to target the problem.

“We’re working with the counselors to find out what is the best way to incentivize kids to be here,” Tesch said.

While they haven’t yet decided on what specific incentives to provide, Superior student Veronica Acurero said her attendance is strong, but she sees others struggling.

“I feel like it’s tough to like get back on track if you’re gone for a lot of days,” Acurero said.

It’s not just the academics she enjoys when she’s inside the building.

“Seeing my friends is definitely probably the best part,” Acurero said.

According to Anderson-Petroske, getting students in the class might be the best way for them to make a difference in Superior long term.

“I don’t think there’s any other occupation that can impact the community like our school systems can,” she said.

This initiative applies to students at the middle school, but leaders with Superior schools said they have other efforts at the elementary and high school level as well.

