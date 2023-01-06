Sunshine continues for much of the weekend!

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have mostly sunny skies! Tonight there will be a few low-level clouds building back in with a chance of some patchy fog. Lows will be in the single digits with light winds out of the north.

WX GFX (KBJR WX)

WX GFX (KBJR WX)

SATURDAY: On Saturday we will have mostly sunny skies! High pressure remains in place to keep winds light out of the southwest. Highs will be in the lower 20′s.

Saturday (KBJR WX)

SUNDAY: Sunday we will have mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to lower 20′s with southwest winds 5-10mph.

MONDAY: The beautiful and quiet stretch of weather continues into Monday. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 20′s. Winds will be light out of the northwest.

WX GFX (KBJR WX)

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.