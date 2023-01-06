Sunshine continues for much of the weekend!

WX GFX
WX GFX(KBJR WX)
By Adam Lorch
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have mostly sunny skies! Tonight there will be a few low-level clouds building back in with a chance of some patchy fog. Lows will be in the single digits with light winds out of the north.

WX GFX
WX GFX(KBJR WX)
WX GFX
WX GFX(KBJR WX)

SATURDAY: On Saturday we will have mostly sunny skies! High pressure remains in place to keep winds light out of the southwest. Highs will be in the lower 20′s.

Saturday
Saturday(KBJR WX)

SUNDAY: Sunday we will have mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to lower 20′s with southwest winds 5-10mph.

MONDAY: The beautiful and quiet stretch of weather continues into Monday. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 20′s. Winds will be light out of the northwest.

WX GFX
WX GFX(KBJR WX)

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kim Robinson
NEW DETAILS: Woman found in ditch was in relationship with man accused of killing her
Culver train vs truck
UPDATE: Culver man dies in truck vs. train crash
Anne Wyatt Missing
Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office asking for help to find missing woman
Police (MGN)
3 stabbed at Duluth home, police arrest 2 suspects
The winning Megabucks ticket was sold at Wayne’s Food Plus in Luck, Wis.
Lucky in Luck: $15.1 million-winning lottery ticket sold Wednesday

Latest News

Wx Gfx
Plenty of sunshine stretching into the weekend
Sunshine!
January 5 PM Weather
WX GFX
Cooler and calmer weather to close out week
Wx Gfx
Skies clearing today, sunshine on the way