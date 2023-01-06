Solon Springs sees uptick in EMS calls in 2022

SOLON SPRINGS, WI -- Solon Springs Fire Department, a volunteer organization, saw a much larger number of calls in 2022 than normal.

“We received 197 medical, first responder, fire, accident, mutual aid, and other community calls in 2022. It’s the most since I’ve been in the department,” said Chief Jonathon Brostowitz, who’s been with the department for 18 years.

In 2021, they responded to 167, significantly fewer calls than they had in 2022.

“It’s a lot of calls a lot of volunteer hours,” Brostowitz said, “We’re able to handle it. We got guys or girls that show up to almost all the calls.”

That said, the Chief says extra funding is helpful for any volunteer department.

“Every little bit helps,” said Brostowitz.

With Wisconsin’s legislative session underway and new faces in the state legislature, there could be a push for more resources in the near future.

“Maybe if we can find ways to beef up our ambulance services, to take some of those calls off their backs, they could do more focus on just the firefighting aspect,” said newly-elected State Senator Romaine Quinn (R).

Quinn believes rural communities need more attention at the state level.

“Rural people are a minority. And so there are a lot fewer legislators like me, that hail from rural areas,” he said.

He believes an advocate for those communities could make some positive changes for volunteer departments and rural EMS services.

“We’re gonna have to start looking into either bolstering tax credits, maybe paying for first responders, and firefighters education. We can’t expect people to pay out of their pocket to then turn around and volunteer,” he said.

The Senator hopes the issue can get support across party lines.

“There’s a lot of good people down there, both Democrats and Republicans. And I look forward to being a voice for my district once again,” he said.

