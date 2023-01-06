Plenty of sunshine stretching into the weekend

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 3:59 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Friday: Today will feature have partly cloudy skies to start and becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs today will make their way into the upper teens and lower 20′s with winds out of the northwest between 3-6 MPH. Tonight, temperatures fall back onto either side of zero

Saturday: Saturday could start with some fog to start the day but again, mostly sunny skies will prevail with high pressure still in place. Highs will be in the lower 20s with winds out of the southwest between 5-10 MPH.

Sunday: Sunday again will feature mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to lower 20s with winds out of the west between 5-10 MPH.

