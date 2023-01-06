Packers practice-squad LB DQ Thomas fractures his femur

Green Bay Packers practice-squad linebacker DQ Thomas fractured his femur during a Thursday practice
(WBAY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers practice-squad linebacker DQ Thomas fractured his femur during a Thursday practice.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur announced the injury Friday. LaFleur called it a rare injury.

“It was during a team period,” LaFleur said. “It just was a freak thing where two guys collided knees and that’s what happened.”

LaFleur added that “from what I’ve been told, (he) had successful surgery.”

Thomas signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee. He was released Aug. 30 and spent a week on the Jets’ practice squad.

The Packers signed him to their practice squad on Sept. 20.

Thomas ended his college career as Middle Tennessee’s career leader in tackles for loss with 52.

“Obviously we’re wishing him well and look forward to seeing him back hopefully tomorrow back in our building,” LaFleur said.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Most Read

Kim Robinson
NEW DETAILS: Woman found in ditch was in relationship with man accused of killing her
Culver train vs truck
UPDATE: Culver man dies in truck vs. train crash
Anne Wyatt Missing
Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office asking for help to find missing woman
Police (MGN)
3 stabbed at Duluth home, police arrest 2 suspects
Culver train vs truck
Authorities release name of the victim in truck vs. train crash

Latest News

Attorney General Dana Nessel
Michigan AG pledges to pursue case against Trump electors
Fans are seen outside American Family Field before a baseball game between the Milwaukee...
Stealing home? Man accused of burglarizing Brewers clubhouse
medical marijuana
Wisconsin Republicans move closer to legalizing medical pot
Michigan program trains prisoners to trim around power lines