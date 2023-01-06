Mayor Paine outlines priorities for 2023 in Superior

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - It’s that time of year when many people are starting to think about what they plan to accomplish in the new year.

Many elected officials already have a game plan for 2023.

Superior Mayor Jim Paine says the past year was a time of transition, “2022 was really about turning the corner in Superior.”

The Mayor wants to corner out of the pandemic, and invest in the future.

One of those investments is public safety.

“The biggest threats to public safety right now are addiction and untreated mental illness,” Mayor Paine said.

He’s tackling that with a newer position and extra funding.

“Our Community Response Coordinator had her first full year working on the job and then we gave her an extra half a million dollars in funding just to address issues like homelessness and drug abuse,” Mayor Paine said.

Another focus is geared toward protecting fragile environmental areas and wetlands.

“We are making regular investments in protecting the health of the water that surrounds us. And we are completing in 2023, our largest-ever investment in green infrastructure on Barker’s Island,” Mayor Paine said.

And one of the biggest investments, the city’s broadband network may finally break ground, as Paine said many homes don’t have reliable service.

“If it’s frequently cutting out or they’re losing service, or it drops at certain times of the day,” Mayor Paine said.

With the current state of the internet in Superior, many people end up at places like Empire Coffee for more than just a drink.

“A lot of people’s Wi-Fi seems to be going out during the storms. So people would come in and use our Wi-Fi,” said Grace Milroy, Manager for Empire Coffee.

According to Milroy, many of those people work from home and need the internet to do their jobs.

“They’ll be a little frustrated and kind of out of sorts for a little bit. But it’s nice for them to be able to just get a drink and some food, chill out,” Milroy said.

And that’s a frustration the Mayor would like to put in the past.

“Superior really has a great future ahead of it,” said Mayor Paine.

