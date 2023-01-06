Marshall Head Coach Callie Hoff selected to compete for Team USA in the 2023 FISU Winter World University Games

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Callie Hoff, Head Coach of Marshall School’s girls’ hockey team, has been selected to compete for Team USA in the 2023 FISU Winter World University Games.

The Hermantown native graduated from the University of Wisconsin- River Falls graduate and left as the Falcons all-time leading scorer with 197 points.

Hoff has been able to balance training and coaching over the last few weeks with the help of the team.

Before the Hilltoppers took on Rock Ridge on Thursday night, Hoff said, “Coaching for me has been great training because I am always on the ice with the girls. Hopping into drills with them and I kind of push them too. They have a little extra competition that they might not see at a higher level, so I have been hopping in with them and training on my own and working with a physical trainer to get me back in shape. I am truly honored. It’s a huge selection for me, especially for division three players- we don’t always get the opportunity to do something like this so to have that opportunity and to keep playing when I tho9ught my career was done- I am absolutely ecstatic.”

The games will be held January 11-21, 2023, in Lake Placid, N.Y.

