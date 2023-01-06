City by City: Hayward, Koochiching County, Buhl

Koochiching County is looking for volunteers to help with Tax Aide Services.
By Heidi Stang
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hayward, WI- The Birkie Blood Drive needs more donors. The blood drive is Monday, January 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Memorial Blood Centers’ main building. January is National Blood Donor Month. All those who give will be entered to win a smartwatch. Those hoping to give need to make an appointment.

Koochiching County- The county is searching for more volunteers. The AARP Tax Aide is a free tax preparation service for area residents. They need greeters, client facilitators, counselors and more. There are several locations across the county for the elderly and those with low-to-moderate income to receive assistance. All volunteers need to pass the IRS volunteer standards of conduct. For more information on volunteering, click here.

Buhl, MN- The Buhl City Council has an open seat. Those hoping to fill the role need to submit a letter of interest and resume to the council. The new councilor will be appointed by the current council, and applications are due January 13. The City of Buhl also has several volunteer vacancies including the library board, long-range planning & zoning commission, economic development authority and recreation board. Those interested in volunteering should contact the Buhl City Clerk.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about send us an email to newstips@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Ashland, Hermantown, Ely

