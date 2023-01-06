Authorities release name of the victim in truck vs. train crash

Culver train vs truck
Culver train vs truck(Northern News Now)
By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:03 AM CST
DULUTH, MN-- The St. Louis County Sheriffs office has released the identity of the man killed in a truck vs. train crash Thursday morning.

According to the authorities 56 year old Michael G. Froberg from Culver died when the pickup truck he was driving collided with a train.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Center Line Road and Industrial Road in Industrial Township.

Authorities say their investigation shows Froberg did not stop at a stop sign before entering the railroad crossing.

At that point, authorities say the oncoming Canadian National train struck the pickup.

Froberg died at the scene.

There was no one else inside the vehicle, according to authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.

