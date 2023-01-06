3 stabbed at Duluth home, police arrest 2 suspects

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth Police have arrested two suspects after they allegedly broke into a Duluth home and stabbed three people early Friday morning.

According to Duluth Police, officers were called to a home on the 1200 block of W. Arrowhead Road, between Kenwood and Brainerd avenues, around 3:25 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 53-year-old woman, 32-year-old woman, and 36-year-old man who had all been stabbed.

Police say their injuries are non-life threatening and they were taken to the hospital.

Authorities eventually arrested two suspects, who are 22 and 27 years old.

While police say the victims did not know the suspects, police added the suspects apparently knew someone who was home at the time of the incident.

The suspects have been booked into the St. Louis County jail. Charges are expected to be filed.

An investigation is ongoing

There was no immediate word on what led up to the stabbing or a possible motive.

