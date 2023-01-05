Testimony continues in trial of Duluth man accused of killing toddler

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - More witnesses took the stand Wednesday in a trial for a Duluth man accused of murdering a toddler.

Jordan Carter is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 3-year-old Cameron.

Cameron was the son of Carter’s then-fiancée Heather Bouchard.

In September 2020, Carter was taking care of Cameron, as he often did when Bouchard was at work.

Carter claimed while he was getting dinner ready, he heard Cameron fall down the stairs.

He said he went to check on the boy, but it didn’t appear he was hurt.

The next day, Cameron stopped breathing and was taken to the hospital.

He died days later.

Medical experts said the boy’s injuries didn’t line up with a fall down the stairs.

Instead, they said they showed signs of child abuse and were consistent with blunt force trauma.

They ruled his death a homicide.

The court proceedings on Wednesday started off with the defense questioning Heather Bouchard.

At the time of her son’s death, she was living with Carter in the basement of his family’s home in Duluth, along with another adult occupant and another child.

The defense steered her testimony to the more pleasant aspects of Carter’s relationship with Cameron.

When the defense asked questions about Carter’s involvement in Cameron’s life, she confirmed she’d said “Cameron was drawn to Carter in the best way possible.”

She replied yes when the defense asked if Carter would attend doctor visits with her and her son.

She also confirmed that Carter never seemed to lose his patience with Cameron, and that Carter suggested he stay home and provide daycare for her son when he was laid off during the pandemic.

But the bulk of Wednesday was spent on the state questioning Dr. Lorren Jackson, a forensic pathologist with the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office who ruled that Cameron’s death was a homicide.

Dr. Jackson went through many of the scientific procedures his team utilized to come to that conclusion.

He said Cameron had substantial bruising on his body, some were bruises that weren’t consistent with falling down the stairs.

Jackson also focused on the time inconsistencies between when Cameron fell down the stairs and when he was discovered unresponsive.

Cameron had his fall on September 3, 2020, and woke up and seemed to be back to normal on September 4, 2020, before he collapsed later in the day.

Jackson also explained some of the traumatic brain injuries Cameron had including bleeding in his optic nerves.

The defense also spent time cross-examining Dr. Jackson.

They seemed to focus their questions around the process Jackson used to establish when Cameron could have received those bruises.

At the time of his death, Cameron was also healing from a possible broken rib.

Both the state and the defense tried to pinpoint when and how that injury could have happened.

