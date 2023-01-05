Skies clearing today, sunshine on the way

Today: Winds will begin to calm down and the skies will begin to clear. Some leftover snow showers are possible across Northwest Wisconsin but should not amount to all that much. Highs will be in the mid to lower 20′s, but temperatures will take a big dive overnight. Lows will be in the single digits above and below zero.

Wx Gfx (Northern News Now)

Friday: High pressure will be in place on Friday bringing with it mostly sunny skies. Highs climb into the teens and lower 20s. Winds will be northwest between 3-6 MPH.

Saturday: Saturday also looks to feature plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the teens and lower 20′s with southwest winds between 5-10 MPH.

