Sheriff: At least 1 dead in truck vs. train crash in Culver

Culver train vs truck
Culver train vs truck(Northern News Now)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office confirmed at least one person died in a truck versus train crash in Culver Thursday morning.

It happened at an intersection in Culver, not far from Hwy. 53, before 12 p.m.

There was no immediate word on what led up to the crash or how many people were inside the truck.

We also don’t know which train company the locomotive was being operated by.

Northern News Now has a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

