‘Poor’ road conditions challenge Duluth school buses

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - “Poor” road conditions forced some Duluth School District buses to run behind schedule or even skip stops entirely Thursday morning.

Depending on where you’re located in Duluth, the city saw between 5 and 9 inches of snow between Tuesday night and Thursday morning.

City plows spent the day and overnight hours clearing snow from the roads.

However, the Duluth School District said buses faced “poor road conditions” Thursday morning, causing “multiple” buses to run late. The conditions also meant buses couldn’t pick up students in the Harbor Highlands area.

“If you live in this area and cannot get your kids to school, please call their school and let the front office know. The absence will be excused. Principals have been informed of the situation,” Duluth School District leaders wrote in an email to parents.

School spokespeople are expecting drop off times will return to normal after school Thursday afternoon.

They added it has been a difficult couple weeks with multiple snowstorms coming through the Duluth area.

“Everyone is working hard to make sure students are getting to school safely,” school spokespeople wrote in a statement Thursday morning. “We hope parents and guardians are understanding in this situation and we believe it will not be an ongoing issue with snowfall stopping today and the city working to clear streets.”

