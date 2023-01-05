Persistent snowfall making removal difficult in Duluth

Duluth taking new steps to enforce sidewalk snow removal starting January 1
Duluth taking new steps to enforce sidewalk snow removal starting January 1(kbjr)
By Larissa Milles
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- The snow may be pretty as it falls, but clearing it off sidewalks can be another story.

“Especially with living on a street that’s only street parking, I just feel like with snow blowers coming through and plowing the snow, it’s just really hard on people that live here to shovel the snow, especially when it’s continuously coming down,” said Duluth resident William Aladeton.

He said snow removal is difficult for people who don’t have access to tools like snow blowers.

“We only have one shovel, we’re a bunch of college kids, we don’t own a snow plow, we don’t have multiple shovels,” Aladeton said. “It’s hard for us to come out here and shovel the snow, and to see it just pile up is kind of deflating.”

All the snow means more business for local snow removal companies.

“It feels like between last winter and the start of this year, it’s been a little busier than normal. To have a blizzard and then a back-to-back snowstorm basically, it keeps us going,” said JR Nelson of CORE Advantage.

Nelson said to find snow blowers that are made to grind up ice and chunks, otherwise, utilize a sturdy metal shovel to bring the layer of ice down to bare pavement.

If those don’t work to remove snow, employing a removal service like his may be someone’s best option.

Nelson recommends that if someone wants to employ plow services for the season, the earlier you do so the better.

“Right around September of every year, contracts go out and that’s when you should be finding your plow person,” Nelson said. “We sign and seal our contracts at that time so that when we get to October and could potentially get snow, everybody has their plow driver lined up.”

Duluth residents are required to remove snow from sidewalks 24 hours after the end of a snowfall.

There have been so many cases of that not happening, that as of New Year’s Day, Duluth could now charge a $200 fee to people who don’t clear their sidewalks after they’ve received a notice from the city.

