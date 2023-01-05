NORTHLAND RESOLUTIONS: How to get fit for the New Year

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Northland gyms see more people hit the exercise machines each January, but you don’t necessarily need a membership to stay fit this year.

According to a recent survey, 13% of Americans who make New Year’s resolutions choose to get in shape or work out more as their top choice.

In Duluth, one gym wants to make that goal a reality.

CrossFit Duluth holds classes daily to help Northlanders break a sweat.

“We do functional fitness, performed at a high intensity, so movements you do in your every day are what we focus on,” Eric Bergstrand, the owner of CrossFit Duluth, said.

Bergstrand has owned the gym near the Duluth Airport since June. The gym has equipment from rowing machines, to dumbbells and barbells, to even climbing ropes.

“We have our set workout that we do for the day, but we’re able to adjust it to everybody’s individual needs,” he said.

Bergstrand said it’s important to stay active going into a New Year, no matter what physical level you’re at.

“You know some people have a shoulder issue, or a knee issue and they can’t do certain movements or they’re just starting out and they don’t know how to do the full movement, so we will teach them in steps,” he said.

According to him, you don’t have to necessarily hit a gym to work out.

In place of a 25-pound barbell, for example, you can use a bag of dog or cat food, or even a bag of groceries you just got at the store.

Bergstrand also said several dumbbells are affordable and can be bought online or at a local big box store.

Several workouts they complete at the gym can also be done at home, like squats or sprints.

Bergstrand said the key to success is moving throughout the day.

We’ll be covering a different New Year’s resolution each day this week on Northern News Now Today, from fitness to eating healthy, to saving money.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.