Lucky in Luck: $15.1 million-winning lottery ticket sold Wednesday

The winning Megabucks ticket was sold at Wayne’s Food Plus in Luck, Wis.
The winning Megabucks ticket was sold at Wayne’s Food Plus in Luck, Wis.
The winning Megabucks ticket was sold at Wayne’s Food Plus in Luck, Wis.(WBAY)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUCK, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s right there in the name of the village.

A winning $15.1 million Megabucks jackpot ticket was sold Wednesday night in Luck at Wayne’s Food Plus on Butternut Avenue.

The ticket matched the winning numbers of 4, 6, 12, 17, 27 and 28. The $15.1 million prize is the largest ever sold by the lottery retailer in Luck and the largest Megabucks jackpot since a $22.2 million prize in 2015. The winner has 180 days to claim their prize.

“What a great way to start 2023,” Cindy Polzin, Wisconsin Lottery Director, said. “We can’t wait to meet the lucky winner.”

For selling the winning ticket, Wayne’s Food Plus will receive $100,000.

“We could not be happier for the winner,” Paul Wondra, Wayne’s Food Plus Store Manager, said. “They truly got lucky in Luck.”

Megabucks is a Wisconsin-only lottery and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 6,991,908. Drawings are held on Wednesdays and Saturdays, with tickets costing $1 for two plays.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kim Robinson
NEW DETAILS: Woman found in ditch was in relationship with man accused of killing her
Wx Gfx
Snow Continues for much of Wednesday
The aftermath of the explosion left debris everywhere.
Man dies instantly in garage explosion after he cut into a gas tank, police say
WX GFX
First snowstorm of 2023 set to arrive this afternoon
Testimony continues in trial of Duluth man accused of killing toddler
Testimony continues in trial of Duluth man accused of killing toddler

Latest News

As DFL highlights legislative priorities, aid for laid off Northland workers could be on the way
As DFL highlights legislative priorities, aid for laid off Northland workers could be on the way
Culver train vs truck
Sheriff: At least 1 dead in truck vs. train crash in Culver
NORTHLAND RESOLUTIONS: How to get fit for the New Year
NORTHLAND RESOLUTIONS: How to get fit for the New Year
Snow covered roads proved to be a challenge for Duluth school buses Thursday morning.
‘Poor’ road conditions challenge Duluth school buses