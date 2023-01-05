Firefighters experiencing higher rates of cancer

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Firefighters are constantly exposing themselves to immediate danger, but what a lot of people don’t know is that there is a whole other layer of danger to the job. January is the month of firefighter cancer awareness month.

According to MnFire, more than 68% percent of firefighters will develop some form of cancer in their lifetime. Specific cancers related to carcinogen exposure are more than twice as prevalent in firefighters than the general public.

This month of awareness started three years, Rochester Fire Department says they are taking this month to remember longtime firefighter Chuck Solseth, who passed away from cancer in October.

“We use this month as really a time for remembering, we just lost one of our own months ago to cancer, while you’ll never be able to prove where that cancer came from, we do look at the statistics and compare them to the general population,” fire captain Caleb Fiene said.

Minnesota is one of 33 states to recognize these cancers as an occupational hazard of being a firefighter. Researchers will continue to work on finding a definitive link between fire exposure and cancer.

“We understand that to do our job effectively, we’re going to get dirty, we’re going to be exposed to harmful carcinogens, but how we clean ourselves up after the fire and how we get back to normal is the biggest thing that we do,” Fiene said.

RFD has a highly enforced protocol they follow to limit exposure to harmful elements as much as possible. First and foremost, dirty gear never goes inside the truck, second RFD has special washers called extractors and detergent that eliminates hazardous chemicals from their gear.

“There’s hazards everywhere in the world, firefighting is no exception, we know fires burn hotter and faster and the things that are burning, a lot of the plastics, they are becoming more and more dangerous so just like everyone else we have new challenges that were adapting to and trying to overcome,” Fiene said.

While cancer is one thing that profoundly impact firefighters, MnFire president George Esbensen wants to shed light on other hard topics as well.

“While this is firefighter cancer month, there are two other things that deeply impact firefighters, which are cardiac issues and emotional trauma and all three of that kind of creates the toxic soup that firefighters find themselves emerged in,” Esbensen said.

Many fire departments including RFD offer yearly cancer screenings to catch a potential cancer diagnosis early.

