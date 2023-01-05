Cooler and calmer weather to close out week

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will be seeing mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Tonight we will continue to have mostly clear skies, with a few clouds developing early in the morning. Lows will be near 0°, with some folks above and others below. Winds will be calm.

FRIDAY: On Friday we will have partly cloudy skies in the morning, becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper teens and lower 20′s with northwest winds 4-8mph.

SATURDAY: On Saturday we will continue to see mostly sunny skies with high pressure still in place. Highs will be in the lower 20′s with southwest winds 5-10mph.

SUNDAY: On Sunday we will have mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to lower 20′s with westerly winds.

