City by City: Ashland, Hermantown, Ely

There is about a week left to sign up for the amateur snow carving contest in Ely.
By Heidi Stang
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ashland, WI- A new scholarship is being established at Northwood Technical College. In honor of two dedicated lifelong educators, Jim and Milly O’Leary, their daughter and her husband donated $20,000 to establish the O’Leary Scholarship. The scholarship will be specifically for women enrolled in a business program at the Ashland Campus. The O’Leary’s were instructors as well as active members of the Ashland and Cornucopia communities.

Hermantown, MN- The Hermantown City Council welcomed two new councilors Tuesday. Councilors Andy Hjella and Brian LeBlanc replaced Gloria Nelson and Natalie Peterson. Nelson decided to not run again, and Peterson resigned after moving out of Hermantown. Grant Hauschild also officially resigned this week as he begins a new role at the state senate. His term runs through 2024 and will be filled through an appointment by the current council. The application deadline to fill that seat is January 23.

Ely, MN- There is about a week left to sign up for the amateur snow carving contest. Teams and individuals are invited to sign up. Applications are due January 10. Creators will have five days to sculpt their art, and blocks will be premade. The competition is part of Ely’s 30th annual Winter Festival. The amateur show coincides with the Snow Sculpting Symposium.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about send us an email to newstips@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Ely, Twin Ports, Ashland

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WX GFX
First snowstorm of 2023 set to arrive this afternoon
Wx Gfx
Snow Continues for much of Wednesday
The sheriff’s office is investigating the alleged crime as an armed robbery and home invasion.
Armed 79-year-old shoots, kills intruder who stabbed him in home garage, deputies say
Kim Robinson
NEW DETAILS: Woman found in ditch was in relationship with man accused of killing her
The aftermath of the explosion left debris everywhere.
Man dies instantly in garage explosion after he cut into a gas tank, police say

Latest News

City by City: Ely, Twin Ports, Ashland
City by City: Ely, Twin Ports, Ashland
Aerial Lift Bridge
2023 stirs feeling of excitement for Northlanders
City by City: Itasca County, Washburn, Northern Minnesota
City by City: Itasca County, Washburn, Northern Minnesota
Nikki Karnowski talks about how to strengthen your personal and professional relationships in...
NORTHLAND RESOLUTIONS: How to make your relationships stronger in 2023