City by City: Ashland, Hermantown, Ely

Ashland, WI- A new scholarship is being established at Northwood Technical College. In honor of two dedicated lifelong educators, Jim and Milly O’Leary, their daughter and her husband donated $20,000 to establish the O’Leary Scholarship. The scholarship will be specifically for women enrolled in a business program at the Ashland Campus. The O’Leary’s were instructors as well as active members of the Ashland and Cornucopia communities.

Hermantown, MN- The Hermantown City Council welcomed two new councilors Tuesday. Councilors Andy Hjella and Brian LeBlanc replaced Gloria Nelson and Natalie Peterson. Nelson decided to not run again, and Peterson resigned after moving out of Hermantown. Grant Hauschild also officially resigned this week as he begins a new role at the state senate. His term runs through 2024 and will be filled through an appointment by the current council. The application deadline to fill that seat is January 23.

Ely, MN- There is about a week left to sign up for the amateur snow carving contest. Teams and individuals are invited to sign up. Applications are due January 10. Creators will have five days to sculpt their art, and blocks will be premade. The competition is part of Ely’s 30th annual Winter Festival. The amateur show coincides with the Snow Sculpting Symposium.

