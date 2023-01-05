Breezy Point 5K organizers donate $77K to local non-profit

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Organizers of a local 5K presented a massive donation to Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge Wednesday afternoon.

More than $77,000 was raised during the Breezy Point 5K on July 14.

Wednesday, race organizers presented the funds to the non-profit whose mission is to assist men, women and teens in gaining freedom from chemical addictions and other life-controlling problems.

The annual race starts in front of Stevie and Sandy Paulson’s home on Breezy Point Road on Island Lake, just north of Duluth.

This year more than 600 participants and volunteers took part.

“I lost my brother to drugs and alcohol, and that makes it very important that if I can help save a life, I’m going to keep on doing this, and as hard as it is and as big as it’s gotten, at the end of the day, it’s worth doing,” Stevie Paulson, race coordinator, said.

Funds from the race help make programming at Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge available to those do not have the means to pay.

More than $365,000 dollars has been raised through the Breezy Point 5K over the years.

The Gneson Volunteer Fire Department also receives a portion of the funds for their safety support during the event.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.