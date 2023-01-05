Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office asking for help to find missing woman

Anne Wyatt Missing
Anne Wyatt Missing(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 55-year-old woman.

Anne Wyatt was last seen in Aitkin County on Jan. 2, 2023.

She has not has contact with her family for friends since.

Authorities are not sure if Wyatt left the area or where she may have been headed if she did.

It is also unknown what she was wearing at the time of the disappearance.

She does not have her cell phone on her.

If you have seen or know where Wyatt might be, you can contact the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office at 218-927-7435.

