Snow wraps up Thursday, some sun and cooler weather ahead

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see snow and windy conditions. Roads will likely remain in poor shape through tonight. Later tonight we will see the snow diminish for Minnesota, but some light lingering snow showers will continue for Wisconsin. Lows will fall into the teens.

THURSDAY: On Thursday we will see the winds calm down and the skies will clear. Highs will be in the mid to lower 20′s, but temperatures will take a big dive overnight. Lows will be in the single digits above and below zero with a couple of areas dipping into the teens below zero.

FRIDAY: High pressure will be in place on Friday to bring mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the teens and lower 20′s. Winds will be northwest 4-8mph.

SATURDAY: Saturday is also looking sunny, but cooler. Highs will be in the teens and lower 20′s with southwest winds 5-10mph.

