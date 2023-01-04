Snow Continues for much of Wednesday

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:11 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Wednesday: Snow lingers throughout much of the day today, albeit a tad lighter than yesterday evenings. Snow could be moderate to heavy at times across Northwest Wisconsin as well as the Upper Peninsula. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20s with winds out of the east between 10-20 MPH with gusts upwards of 35 MPH. New accumulations will be between 2-8″ for the southern half of the region.

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)
Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)

Thursday: Thursday morning features mainly cloudy skies for most with a little bit of additional light snowfall for the South Shore. We’ll begin to see some partial clearing in the afternoon and evening as high pressure build back into the region. Highs climb into the teens and lower 20s with winds out of the north between 3-6 MPH.

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)

Friday: High pressure will be in place on Friday to bringing with partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be a tad cooler in the teens with winds out of the west between 4-8 MPH.

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)

