Running legend announced as keynote speaker for ‘Gearing Up for Grandma’s’ event

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - It’s time to start getting ready for this year’s Grandma’s Marathon.

It was announced Wednesday that two-time Grandma’s Marathon champion Dick Beardsley will be the keynote speaker of the “Gearing Up for Grandma’s” event on January 9.

The event is presented by Essentia Health and meant to inspire and prepare runners for the upcoming training cycle leading into the 2023 Grandma’s Marathon race weekend.

Beardsley was the longtime event record holder and now returns each year to work with the race broadcast team.

He will also be available to sign autographs and take photos.

Other expected speakers are Cristina Nistler, an Essentia Health ATC and Medical Liaison to Grandma’s Marathon, and Jim and Mary Stukel from Tortoise & Hare Footwear in Duluth.

Following the formal program, there will be an hour-long open Q&A session.

This will allow attendees to ask questions to any of the speakers, as well as additional representatives from Essentia Health and Grandma’s Marathon.

The event is free to attend and there will be heavy appetizers provided along with a cash bar.

Essentia Health will also be providing five free entries to the 2023 Grandma’s Marathon weekend race of your choice.

They will be raffled off at the end of the formal program.

Grandma’s Marathon will also be holding its annual blowout apparel sale during the event, and each purchase made will come with a free T-shirt.

Gearing Up for Grandma’s will be on Jan. 9 at the Garden Event Center located at 425 S. Lake Avenue. in Duluth.

Doors open at 5:15 p.m., with the formal program expected to start at 6:15 p.m.

